Ange Postecoglou, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match against Ipswich Town at Portman Road on February 22, 2025 in Ipswich, England. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

It’s set to be a hugely important summer for Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham, and there already rumours that one £100k P/W man will be moved on.

The 2024/25 campaign arguably hasn’t gone as well as everyone might’ve expected, though the Lilywhites do have a fair chance of going all the way in the Europa League if they can get the majority of their injured players back.

Ange Postecoglou doesn’t want Yves Bissouma

Landing silverware this season would almost certainly help when it comes to procuring new players, as well as keeping hold of their current stars.

To the end, the North Londoners are already in contract talks with Rodrigo Bentancur, in order to extend his stay at the club.

There’s also an outside chance that they could land Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton, if the 22-year-old decides to leave the Toffees.

One player that doesn’t appear to be part of their plans, however, is Yves Bissouma.

Important few months for Ange Postecoglou

Once described as “ridiculous” by team-mate James Maddison (BBC Sport), it’s being reported by Give Me Sport sources that the club are preparing to let the 28-year-old leave this summer.

It isn’t completely clear if it’s a decision based on finances, given the need for every club to stay within financial fair play and to adhere to the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules, or if it’s purely a playing decision that Postecoglou is taking upon his shoulders.

In any event, as long as Tottenham don’t succumb to the incredible amount of injuries that they’ve had to endure this season, then there’s no excuse for Postecoglou not to bring the success to N17 that they’ve been crying out for, for years.