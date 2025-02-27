Man United star’s latest social media post shows precisely why Chelsea were unsure about signing him

Ruben Amorim and Alejandro Garnacho (Photo by Alex Livesey, Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho has once again shown that his mentality could be a serious concern as he looks to make it at a top club.

The Argentina international notably stormed off down the tunnel after being substituted by Ruben Amorim last night in the 3-2 win over Ipswich Town.

It was a difficult situation for Man Utd, who were forced into making a change after Patrick Dorgu’s sending off, with Garnacho perhaps unlucky to have been the one hooked by Amorim.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

Still, players need to remain professional and respect that these decisions have to be made by their managers, and Garnacho clearly didn’t do that by immediately leaving the game.

Now he’s also posted this quite telling picture on Instagram when he should surely have just been happy with the fact that the team managed to come back and win the game…

Garnacho clearly couldn’t get over the fact that he was the one Amorim chose to sub off when he was forced to reshuffle his team to cope with Dorgu’s red card, and this kind of petulance just isn’t good enough for someone playing for a big club.

Chelsea had Alejandro Garnacho transfer concerns this January

Garnacho’s future at United looked in some doubt in January, but the Telegraph reported at the time that Chelsea were keen for assurances over the 20-year-old’s temperament.

This is not the first time we’ve seen this kind of behaviour from Garnacho, and even if he’s still young and learning the game, it’s something he needs to cut out quickly.

Amorim surely won’t take this well after being pretty ruthless with Marcus Rashford before he left for a loan move to Aston Villa in January.

The Portuguese tactician doesn’t need this kind of trouble when the United job is hard enough as it is, and Chelsea might also look at how Garnacho is behaving and think that they dodged a bullet by not going through with the move.