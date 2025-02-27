Ruben Amorim has already made risky but brave Manchester United transfer call

Alejandro Garnacho and Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Vasile Mihai-Antonio, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly already decided that he wants Alejandro Garnacho out of the club.

The Argentina international has suffered a bit of a dip in form this season, though he’s generally considered a huge prospect who could still have a very big future ahead of him.

It seems, however, that Amorim has lost patience with Garnacho and is now making the big call to let him go, according to a report from Fichajes.

This will likely divide opinion among Red Devils fans, with some likely to feel that it’s a big risk letting a talent like Garnacho leave.

The 20-year-old could end up being someone United look back at and regret not being more patient with, but those are the big decisions Amorim is paid to make.

Has Alejandro Garnacho shown he’s not the right personality for Ruben Amorim?

This story comes not long after a big incident last night from United’s 3-2 win over Ipswich Town at Old Trafford.

A chaotic game saw MUFC eventually come from behind to pick up three points, doing well to hold on despite being down to ten men for much of the game.

Patrick Dorgu’s red card forced Amorim into a change, and Garnacho was perhaps a bit unlucky to be the player chosen to make way.

Still, it’s clear the youngster hasn’t dealt with that decision well, and it once again raises questions about his mentality.

Amorim will need the right kind of characters in this squad if he is to rebuild the team, and that might be behind his apparent decision to let Garnacho go.

Some fans will surely understand that point of view, even if it’s a bit of a gamble to decide not to stick with someone who is undoubtedly a very talented footballer.