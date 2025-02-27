Samu Aghehowa scores for Porto against Roma (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

Newcastle United are looking at new strikers ahead of this summer ahead of an anticipated Liverpool transfer move for Alexander Isak.

The Magpies could be facing a worrying situation in the weeks and months ahead as the form of star player Isak is surely going to make it very challenging for them to keep hold of him.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool are preparing to step up their efforts to sign Isak with more concrete steps in the weeks ahead.

Although Newcastle do not want to sell the Sweden international, there has also long been some work going on in the background to prepare for his potential departure.

How could Newcastle United replace Alexander Isak?

Newcastle have some big names on their list of transfer targets up front, with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres long being someone the club have appreciated.

CaughtOffside also understands that NUFC have a growing appreciation of Porto’s Samu Aghehowa, who looks set to be a man in demand this summer.

Aghehowa was also wanted by Chelsea last summer, and it’s understood that the Blues are still keen on him, while we reported yesterday about the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa also looking at him.

We have now also been told that Bayern Munich and Tottenham are also considering moves for the 20-year-old, so it won’t necessarily be easy for Newcastle to win the race for his signature.

It won’t be easy in general to replace a talent like Isak, but it’s something that the club need to prepare for as it’s clear that he’s someone who’s more than good enough to shine for an elite team like Liverpool.

The Reds face potentially losing Mohamed Salah at the end of his contract this summer, so a big signing like Isak may become a real necessity at Anfield.