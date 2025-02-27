Report: Liverpool rival Manchester United for transfer of versatile attacker

Brahim Diaz celebrates scoring for Real Madrid (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly looking at Real Madrid attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz ahead of this summer as they look to bolster their options in their front three.

The 25-year-old hasn’t always been a regular starter for Real Madrid, but he’s impressed when he has played, and also shone in a previous loan spell at AC Milan.

It’s perhaps not surprising, therefore, to see that Liverpool are looking closely at Diaz ahead of this summer, according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes.

This is not the first time we’ve heard speculation about Diaz recently, with Fichajes also reporting on Manchester United having an interest in the Morocco international last month.

Diaz can play a variety of positions, so could be an important addition to a number of Premier League clubs for next season.

Brahim Diaz transfer saga looks like one to watch

Diaz may not be a direct Mohamed Salah replacement, but LFC will surely be looking at that area of their squad as a priority if their Egyptian superstar does end up leaving on a free this summer.

It probably won’t be possible to find another goal-scoring winger like Salah out there, so it could be that Liverpool will try signing Alexander Isak or a similar style of centre-forward and restructure their front three around that profile of player.

That could then make room for someone like Diaz, but it also makes sense that Man Utd might try getting a deal done for him.

It’s been another disappointing season at Old Trafford, and new manager Ruben Amorim will surely be desperate to bring in an upgrade on struggling attacking players like Marcus Rashford and Antony, who recently left to go out on loan.

Still, Liverpool is a far more tempting project than United right now, so Diaz would surely choose Anfield over Old Trafford if those were his two main choices.