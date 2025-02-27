“He couldn’t run!” – BBC pundit attacks Newcastle star following “awful” performance vs Liverpool

Eddie Howe of Newcastle United FC (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has attracted strong criticism from BBC pundit John Anderson after the defeat to Liverpool last night.

The Magpies were far from at their best as the Reds won 2-0 at Anfield, with Guimaraes arguably one of the players at fault for the second goal.

Anderson singled the Brazil international out for criticism, saying it looked like he could barely run in the game at Anfield, while he’s also been poor for a while now in recent games this season.

This is a big blow for Newcastle, who have built around Guimaraes a lot in recent times after his mostly superb impact in his time at St James’ Park.

“I think he’s been awful lately,” Anderson said on BBC Newcastle.

“He looked like he couldn’t run, looked like he was chasing shadows, I think he’s been poor for a while.”

Can Bruno Guimaraes get back to his best for Newcastle?

Guimaraes surely hasn’t lost all his talent just like that, so Newcastle fans will no doubt be hoping he can recover his best form soon.

It may just be that the 27-year-old needs a bit of a rest after playing so much football for NUFC, but some fans might also wonder about an opportunity to cash in on the player.

Newcastle are likely to face Alexander Isak transfer interest this summer, while other big names like Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali could also be ones to watch.

Guimaraes has also been linked with big clubs before, and on current form he’d surely be the one they’d want to sell.

It remains to be seen if Guimaraes will still have buyers, but there could be an opportunity for Newcastle to make good money and keep their other star names.