(Photo by Julian Finney, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been operating without a sporting director since Edu’s sudden mid-season departure, leaving a significant void in the club’s leadership structure.

The Brazilian played a crucial role in Arsenal’s resurgence under Mikel Arteta, forming a formidable partnership with the manager and overseeing the signings of key players such as Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard.

Edu’s exit was keenly felt during the January transfer window, as the Gunners failed to secure reinforcements despite Arteta’s pressing need for an attacker.

The club has been actively searching for his replacement, with several high-profile names linked to the role, including AS Monaco’s Thiago Scuro and Real Sociedad’s Roberto Olabe.

Charles Watts: Arsenal expected to make decision on new sporting director soon

According to Arsenal expert Charles Watts, the process of appointing a new sporting director is now in its final stages. Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside in his latest Daily Briefing column, Watts indicated that a decision is expected to be made ‘fairly imminently’.

He confirmed that interim sporting director Jason Ayto remains in the running, while the club has also held discussions with Olabe, who is set to leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season.

He said:

“We are getting towards the end of Arsenal’s search for a new sporting director.”

“It’s been a long process, but a decision is expected fairly imminently with the shortlist now narrowed down to a few candidates.”

“We know Jason Ayto, the club’s current interim sporting director, is still in the running, while talks have also been held with Roberto Olabe, who is due to leave Real Sociedad at the end of the season.”

While Arsenal traditionally prefer internal promotions, Watts also suggested that the club may need to make an exception this time and bring in someone with greater experience to handle the upcoming crucial transfer window.

With the club having had two underwhelming transfer windows, the upcoming summer is expected to be a ‘massive’ one.

He added:

“The next year or two is hugely important at the club. The departure of Edu left a big void at a key time and that needs to be filled by someone who can come in and make an immediate impact, both in terms of transfers and contract renewals.”

“Arsenal like to promote internally, but sometimes it is good to bring in ideas from the outside to inject something fresh into a club.”

“All of the names in the running would do that. They are experienced, have worked at the top level of world football and have strong contacts across the game.”

“The key thing for Arsenal now is to just decide on who they think is best and make the appointment because there is a massive summer that is fast approaching.”