Ian Subiabre and Enzo Maresca (Photo by Marcelo Endelli, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly set to enter into talks over the potential £20m transfer of River Plate wonderkid Ian Subiabre.

The Blues have often signed top young players from around the world under this ownership, and Subiabre is the latest to work his way onto their radar.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, Chelsea are preparing to discuss this potential signing after initially being offered the chance to do so by the player’s representatives.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

It remains to be seen if Chelsea will definitely end up finalising this deal, but it looks like it’s going to be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead, and it’s definitely one that fits their transfer strategy.

Subiabre hasn’t played that many senior level games for River Plate yet, but it seems he’s very highly rated and this has already seen him work his way onto Chelsea’s radar.

Chelsea could sign another wonderkid for their youthful team

Give Me Sport suggest that if Subiabre were to move to Stamford Bridge, he’d already be in contention for a first-team place straight away.

Enzo Maresca could arguably do with strengthening in attack after some unconvincing performances from the likes of Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto for much of this season.

Meanwhile, one imagines others like Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk won’t have much of a future at Chelsea.

Still, it perhaps seems a bit risky bringing in someone like Subiabre to come in and become a first-team regular straight away.

What this current CFC side are arguably lacking is more experienced players to help the youngsters, so perhaps there needs to be a bit more flexibility with this transfer market approach.