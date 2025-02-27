“Absolutely perfect” – Football finance expert makes unbelievable Tottenham claim that will shock fans

A fan of Tottenham Hotspur holds a protest banner outside the stadium in reference to Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur, prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Manchester United FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Although Daniel Levy appears to be persona non grata amongst the Tottenham supporting fraternity, they are the most profitable club in Premier League history.

That’s according to football finance expert, Kieran Maguire.

Most profitable club in PL history ?

Modern stadium ?

Lowest wages to turnover ratio ?

Speaking on the Rio Presents podcast, Maguire came up with some unbelievable stats.

Daniel Levy is chairman of the most profitable club in Premier League history

“Spurs. They are the most profitable club in the history of the Premier League by far,” he said.

“Best stadium… lowest wages compared to the money coming in. As a business, and if I take away my football hat and I put on my business hat, it’s absolutely perfect.”

He did turn the knife, however, ending with a real knock at the lack of success the club has had in recent years.

“And also… they don’t have to pay any bonuses for winning trophies,” he added.

Daniel Levy is almost certain to be happy with the first part of Maguire’s announcement, and the fact that the Spurs chairman is unlikely to meet an England international’s release clause but would seemingly prefer to drive the price down is further acknowledgment of the way he does business.

Is Daniel Levy really the problem at Tottenham?

Whether fans like it or not, he at least has the club on a stable financial footing, and that has to count for something in this day and age.

Former professional turned pundit, Stan Collymore, has said things will never change under Levy, but Maguire’s work throws a whole new light on the situation.

One has to question, therefore, whether anything actually needs to change.

What would Spurs fans rather… have a club that’s got the best stadium in the country and equipped financially for what’s to come over the next few years, or be like Chelsea and spend money on all and sundry in the hope that something eventually works?