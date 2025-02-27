Darwin Nunez of Liverpool is hit by Emiliano Martinez of Villa as he clears the ball during the Premier League match at Villa Park on February 19, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Over the past few games an inability to finish has come back to haunt Darwin Nunez, and with the Uruguayan considering a move away, Liverpool have already identified a replacement.

Arne Slot made his unhappiness clear after the striker allowed an open goal miss against Aston Villa affect his confidence and work rate.

That’s potentially the straw that’s broken the camel’s back, for it’s hardly been a vintage season for the 25-year-old.

Darwin Nunez could leave Liverpool this summer

According to transfermarkt, he has just six goals and five assists from 36 games in all competitions, and in a team as successful as Slot’s have been thus far, that return is never going to be good enough.

Atletico Madrid have been linked with Nunez, though a move to the Saudi Pro League is also potentially on the table say TeamTalk.

The outlet go as far as to suggest that Nunez would be open to such a move, and that undoubtedly explains why Liverpool are already eyeing Brighton’s Joao Pedro as his replacement.

Joao Pedro eyed as Darwin Nunez replacement

It seems clear that any pursuit will only really heat up once Nunez does decide to move on or is eased out of the Anfield exit door, but even then trying to land Joao Pedro won’t be easy.

The 23-year-old has really come into his own with the Seagulls, firstly under Roberto De Zerbi’s tutelage and latterly when working under Fabian Hurzeler.

If the south coast outfit are going to be tempted into letting the player leave, he isn’t going to come cheap to any potential buying club.

At present, in any event, it’s all ifs, buts and maybes, though the seed has been sown and things could speed up in the summer.