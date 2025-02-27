Assane Diao celebrates a goal for Como (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Newcastle are attentive to teenage sensation Assane Diao despite the winger’s recent switch to Como, CaughtOffside has been told.

The 19-year-old, who moved from Real Betis for a club-record fee of €12 million in January, has made an immediate impact in Serie A, scoring four goals in his first four matches.

The Spanish-born talent, originally from Senegal, has represented Spain at various youth levels, including the U-18, U-19, and U-21 teams, and was part of the squad that won the U-19 European Championship in 2024. He thrived in La Liga, with Brentford interested over the summer, but he remained there until making a switch to work under Cesc Fabregas at Como.

Liverpool’s interest in Diao comes at a pivotal juncture for the club, with uncertainty surrounding the future of Mohamed Salah. The 32-year-old Egyptian, whose contract expires at the end of the season, has hinted at a possible departure from Anfield while admitting that progress has not been made on any new deal.

Should Salah bid farewell, the Reds would be left with a considerable void in their attacking ranks on the right flank. The club’s hierarchy are actively assessing potential replacements, with Diao emerging as a possible candidate, sources have told CaughtOffside.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are also in the market for reinforcements on the right side following the departure of Miguel Almiron. Under Eddie Howe’s stewardship, the Magpies are intent on maintaining their attacking potency and have identified the right flank as an area in need of strengthening.

Diao admits he chose Como’s project for Fabregas, our football style ‘generates interest’

Diao has five goals in his opening eight games for Como, where he is sometimes being deployed as the number nine, or just behind as the second striker.

“I didn’t expect to start this well,” he said in an interview published on Como’s official channel, as quoted by TMW.

“Of course, it’s what I wanted and hoped for, but I was aware that I was stepping into a tough league and that the first steps would be difficult. However, thanks to my teammates and the coaching staff, I was able to adapt very quickly.

“Why Como? I spoke with Fabregas, who explained the project, the vision, and what he had in mind for me and for the proper development of the team. Speaking directly with him was very important; after that conversation, I had no more doubts and chose Como.

“But I think that anyone who has had the chance to watch a match has been impressed by the style of play, and that in itself generates a lot of interest.”