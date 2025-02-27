Unai Emery and Ferran Torres (Photo by Julian Finney, David Ramos/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are reportedly taking a look at Barcelona forward Ferran Torres ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Mick Brown.

Brown has previously worked as a scout at both Villa and Manchester United, and it seems he’s convinced that the Midlands club will be looking at Torres.

The Spanish forward has previously shown his potential during his time in the Premier League with Manchester City, but he’s not played as much for Barca recently.

This could perhaps lead to Torres moving on to play more regularly, and Villa would likely be at the front of the queue for the 24-year-old, Brown told Football Insider.

Ferran Torres to Aston Villa transfer claim made by ex-scout

Discussing the Torres to Villa situation, Brown said: “The manager and his staff will know all about him.

“He’s got that Premier League experience with Man City and Villa would give him the chance to play more regularly than he is at Barcelona.

“Their contacts in Spain will allow them to do their work behind the scenes and probably move to the front of the queue to sign him.

“They could do with a right-winger in the summer, that’s somewhere Emery wants to strengthen.

“Bailey and his other options come into the side, they do what they do, but they’re not a shoo-in to play every week and that’s what they need.

“Emery wants a stronger option who can nail down his place in the side.

“He wants more firepower on that side as well, because their left-hand side is very strong with the likes of Malen, Rashford and others.

“Adding quality and balance on the right will make them even more lethal.

“So it’s definitely a deal which makes sense for Villa and I think it’s one they’re going to work on.”

Villa are an ambitious club making great progress under Emery, so a signing like this could be ideal to help them continue to improve next season and beyond.