(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United loanee Rasmus Kristensen is having a fantastic season at Eintracht Frankfurt, sparking speculations about his long-term future.

Kristensen joined the German club on loan last summer and has since done excelled under Dino Toppmoller. The versatile right-back has made 29 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 1 and assisting 2.

He is said to have impressed the Bundesliga club with his consistent performances, who are now keen on signing him on a permanent deal in the summer.

As part of the loan deal, Frankfurt have a €15 million buy-option, however, the German club are said to be trying to negotiate a lower fee, with reports indicating that talks between the two clubs are ongoing.

Toppmoller wants to keep Rasmus Kristensen at Frankfurt

As per the latest report from Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Dino Toppmoller is ‘crazy’ about the defender and would want the club to sign him on a permanent transfer.

In an interview with the news outlet, the manager praised Kristensen, stating how important the player is to the team, both on and off the pitch. He said:

“Rasmus enjoys playing for Eintracht, and we are very happy to have him on our team. He is a positive guy who is important for our team. His experience means that he helps the young players. He plays football very intensively with great energy.”

Leeds originally signed the Dane from Red Bull Salzburg in 2022 on a five-year contract, but after their relegation, he was sent on loan to AS Roma for the 2023-24 season before moving to Frankfurt last summer.

If Leeds decide to sell Kristensen, a permanent transfer could be finalised in the upcoming window—potentially freeing up funds for their own summer reinforcements.

The club is currently leading the Championship table with 75 points, extending their advantage after a crucial 3-1 victory over second-placed Sheffield United.

While automatic promotion is not yet confirmed, Leeds are in a strong position to return to the Premier League. With a top-flight return on the horizon, the club will be looking to bolster their squad accordingly in the summer, and Kristensen’s sale could play a role in shaping their transfer strategy.