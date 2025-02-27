Sir Jim Ratcliffe determined to do everything to sign global superstar for Manchester United

Harry Kane and Sir Jim Ratcliffe (Photo by Matthias Hangst, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly really eager to deliver the ambitious signing of Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane.

The Red Devils could do with a real statement signing under this ownership, with Ratcliffe’s reign proving pretty negative and chaotic so far for a variety of reasons.

A signing like Kane, however, could be transformative for Man Utd during this difficult era, and Fichajes report that the England international is Ratcliffe’s dream target.

The report states that the British billionaire would be ready to do whatever it takes to bring Kane back to the Premier League from Bayern.

The former Tottenham man was world class during his previous spell in English football, and he’s taken that form with him to Germany too, so he certainly ticks all the boxes for United.

Harry Kane transfer is surely unrealistic for Manchester United now…

United are a mess at the moment, though, and surely won’t have European football on offer at Old Trafford next season.

This makes it very hard to see a big name like Kane choosing to go there right now, as staying with Bayern or choosing from numerous other clubs who’d surely love to sign him would likely be far more tempting.

Still, MUFC fans can perhaps dream a bit, as they’ve always pulled off major signings in the past due to their rather unique pulling power.

Kane would also clearly have a key role in Ruben Amorim’s side, who currently lack a proper centre-forward after some highly unconvincing form from the likes of Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund.

It would be heart-breaking for Spurs fans to see Kane back in the Premier League playing for one of their rivals, but that’s a risk they were surely aware of when they decided to sell him to Bayern.