Chelsea open to making improved transfer bid for €100m-rated attacker

Chelsea have been linked with a major signing (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their interest in Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, though a transfer could cost as much as €100million.

The Blues have been linked with Gittens before, as have other big clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

See below for a previous report on Gittens’ future from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, who reported on Man Utd and Chelsea being alongside Bayern as teams to watch in the race for the young Englishman’s signature…

??? It’s not just FC Bayern considering a move for Jamie #Gittens this summer. Manchester United and Chelsea are also seriously interested. #MUFC #CFC No decisions have been made yet, but all teams have expressed concrete interest. If Borussia Dortmund fail to qualify for… pic.twitter.com/ovLZ6D27qJ — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 19, 2025

Now there’s been another update as Fichajes state that Chelsea have tried offering around €80m for the talented 20-year-old.

Dortmund want more like €100m for Gittens, according to the report, and CFC won’t rule out improving their offer for him by the time the summer comes along.

Should Chelsea splash the cash on Jamie Gittens?

Chelsea already have a lot of attacking midfielders on their books, having previously spent big on bringing in the likes of Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto last summer, while Joao Felix was another high-profile addition who’s already left the club on loan to AC Milan.

Gittens could be an upgrade on some of those names, but at the same time it might leave the west Londoners needing to make a few player sales before they can realistically make room for the BVB wide-man.

There are also others like Raheem Sterling and Mykhailo Mudryk to think about, while some fans might even question if Noni Madueke is someone that might be worth selling.

Gittens might be better off choosing United in that case, as it would probably be a simpler move and offer him a clearer role as a first-choice player.

Still, the Red Devils have their own problems, having had another pretty dire season, with Chelsea far more likely to be able to offer Champions League or at least some form of European football next term.