Contact made: Man City working on transfer priority that could impact Arsenal’s plans

Manchester City are keen to sign a new goalkeeper to replace Ederson this summer, with some contacts already taking place over a deal, CaughtOffside understands.

Sources close to the situation have revealed that Porto ‘keeper Diogo Costa is one option for Man City, with some initial talks already taking place, while Espanyol shot-stopper Joan Garcia is also on the club’s list.

Garcia is a known target for Arsenal ahead of the summer, with the Gunners coming close to signing him last year before it fell through.

The north London giants remain keen on Garcia, but it could be a problem for them that City are now also interested and starting work on replacing Ederson.

It remains to be seen how this will pan out for a variety of reasons, but the current feeling is that Costa is City’s first-choice target.

The issue there, however, is that Bayern Munich are also really keen on signing the Portuguese shot-stopper.

Will Man City sign Diogo Costa or Joan Garcia?

City surely have it in them to offer something very tempting to Costa, but if Bayern come up with something better then it could mean they turn to Garcia instead.

Arsenal will no doubt hope they can remain in a strong position to land the Spaniard, though, but one imagines he’d surely choose a move to the Etihad Stadium.

Even if Pep Guardiola’s side have had a poor season, they remain a safer bet in terms of winning major trophies, while Ederson’s likely departure also surely means Garcia would get more playing time there.

At Arsenal, it’s hard to imagine Garcia would go straight into the starting XI when David Raya is currently Mikel Arteta’s number one.

Ederson came close to moving to Saudi Arabia last summer and CaughtOffside understands this could be a possibility again this year.