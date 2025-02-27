Man Utd rival Arsenal & City for potential €25m transfer that looks needed more than ever

Joan Garcia, Vinicius Junior and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Caparros, Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly the latest club showing an interest in the potential transfer of highly-rated Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia.

The Spanish shot-stopper has really caught the eye in La Liga in recent times, leading to him becoming a target for both Arsenal and Manchester City ahead of this summer.

Now there’s been a further update on Garcia’s future and it seems Man Utd could be another contender for his signature, according to Sport.

The Red Devils are having a difficult season and it makes sense that a new ‘keeper is now being linked with them after another dreadful performance from Andre Onana last night.

Ruben Amorim will surely want to replace Onana after two more howlers in the 3-2 win over Ipswich Town, and Garcia looks like he could be a decent option.

Where will Joan Garcia move next?

Garcia seems likely to end up in the Premier League next, but which club would represent his best option if he were to make the move?

City make sense as an obviously tempting project, with Ederson perhaps now past his best, leaving that number one spot there to be filled for the long term.

United would also surely be able to guarantee Garcia regular playing time over Onana, but the issue there could be that the club look such a mess at the moment.

Even if MUFC are a big name, it remains to be seen if Garcia would want to go there if they don’t have European football.

Arsenal would surely be seen as a tempting move after their progress made under Mikel Arteta, but the issue there could be that David Raya will surely remain the north Londoners’ number one.

Perhaps the interest in Garcia means the Gunners are open to making a change there, but most likely he’d have to make do with a place on the bench at the Emirates Stadium, unlike at either of the Manchester clubs.