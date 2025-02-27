Karim Adeyemi celebrates with his Borussia Dortmund teammates (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Chelsea have made moves ahead of potentially targeting Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

The Blues looked at Adeyemi in January, alongside other targets such as Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, and they remain keen on the possibility of signing the Germany international in the summer.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Adeyemi is likely to be available for around €45m, with Dortmund open to a sale under the right conditions.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

Adeyemi himself is also keen on a move to the Premier League after recently changing agents, and sources have told CaughtOffside that Arsenal are also among the 23-year-old’s admirers.

Liverpool, meanwhile, could also enter the running for Adeyemi, but that will hinge on what happens with Mohamed Salah’s new contract, which has not yet been resolved.

Karim Adeyemi transfer: Chelsea leading the race

Chelsea currently look to be leading the race for Adeyemi, with the west London giants really eager to strengthen in attack after a frustrating season.

Things started brightly under Enzo Maresca, but there’s clearly an issue up front as last summer’s signings like Jadon Sancho and Pedro Neto haven’t really lived up to expectations.

Joao Felix also joined and quickly went out on loan in January, while even Cole Palmer has suffered a bit of a dip in form.

Adeyemi could, therefore, have a key role to play at Chelsea, and if they can bring him in for just €45m that would likely be seen as fine business.

Arsenal also need more depth in attack, however, and it will be interesting to see how much they push to move ahead of CFC in the race for his signature.

Adeyemi’s current contract with Dortmund expires in 2026, so he clearly represents an exciting market opportunity ahead of next season.