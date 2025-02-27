(Image: Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Man City find themselves at the centre of yet another legal battle, but this time, the challenge comes from outside of England.

According to Sky Sports, La Liga president Javier Tebas has lodged a formal complaint with the European Commission, accusing the reigning Premier League champions of violating EU competition laws.

The complaint, which was reportedly submitted in 2023, alleges that City received financial support from the United Arab Emirates, giving them an unfair advantage in the European transfer market. Tebas argues that these subsidies allowed City to recruit top-tier players and managers beyond what would be feasible under normal financial constraints.

Spanish football chief Tebas also called for sanctions against City. He said (quotes via Fox Sports):

“We have reported Manchester City to the EU. Even though they are an English team, and not part of the EU, they still have commercial activities in Europe. We first made the complaint in July 2023 and there are now regulations in place allowing the EU to look at companies like City Football Group.

“There are two aspects. The first is checking Manchester City are not using other companies to cheat the system. The second element is a bigger battle to stop football ending up in the hands of State-owned entities without proper policing.

“Our case against Manchester City relates to two things. We take issue with some of the prices the club have paid. And we question who the club can saddle losses on other related companies that are not directly part of City Football Group.”

“I can’t speak to any sanctions for Manchester City on this matter yet. All I can say is when a company in Europe, in general, is seen to have distorted the market, they often have to return funds. We want Manchester City to be sanctioned.

“The case is currently in the investigation phase. We haven’t had a reply yet. Remember, the EU have lots of cases.”

Manchester City, however, have strongly refuted these claims, asserting that their financial operations are entirely compliant with all regulations.

Man City continue to be entangled in legal issues

This is not the first time City have come under scrutiny for financial matters. In 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned UEFA’s decision to impose a two-year European ban on the club, ruling that the punishment was unjustified.

The Premier League champions are also currently dealing with a separate investigation after being charged with 115 alleged financial breaches by the English top flight. A verdict on that case is expected in the coming months, with potential severe consequences, including fines, points deductions, or even historical title revocations if found guilty.

In addition to this, City recently launched legal action against the Premier League over its Associated Party Transaction (APT) rules, a case they ultimately won.

Furthermore, La Liga club Real Valladolid, recently accused City of tapping up their young defender Júsuf Demir, and threatened them with legal action.

On-field struggles add to Man City’s woes

While City continue to battle legal troubles behind the scenes, their on-field performance has also taken a downturn this season.

Pep Guardiola’s side has already been eliminated from the Champions League before the Round of 16 and suffered an early exit in the Carabao Cup.

In the Premier League, City are out of the title race, and currently sit in fourth place, fighting for a top 4 finish, a far cry from their usual dominance.

As City continue to navigate legal challenges, the outcome of this latest dispute could have long-term repercussions for the club’s future in European football.