“Situation is different” – David Ornstein provides mixed Liverpool contract news

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah, and Arne Slot (Photo by Dan Istitene, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

David Ornstein has been discussing the contract situations of Liverpool trio Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It remains the case that the Reds face the worrying situation whereby all three of Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold could be set to leave on free transfers at the end of this season.

Engaging with fans in a Q&A session in the Athletic today, Ornstein was asked about any updates on the trio, and admitted that there remains a broadly positive feeling inside the club about keeping hold of Salah and Van Dijk.

He did acknowledge, however, that the Alexander-Arnold situation is less certain, given that he is younger and has Real Madrid pursuing him.

Discussing his latest understanding of the situation: “Talks continue and there has long been optimism around Anfield in regard to Salah and Van Dijk.

“I’m not aware of agreements being reached but both players seem keen to stay and are playing out of their skin, plus as far as we know Liverpool absolutely want to keep both. As they do Alexander-Arnold, but we all know his situation is different – he is younger and has Real Madrid knocking at his door.

“The consensus around the industry is that maybe Salah and Van Dijk will renew, while perhaps Alexander-Arnold will go. But nothing appears to be set in stone yet.”

It will probably still be some time before we know for sure what’s going to happen, but Ornstein tends to be one of the most reliable transfer journalists in the industry, and he seems to be sending a fairly strong hint about how this will pan out.

Things can change, of course, but if it does end up being the case that Salah and Van Dijk stay, with Alexander-Arnold leaving for Real Madrid, it probably won’t come as that big a surprise.