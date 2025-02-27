Liverpool’s chase for preferred defensive option could be derailed by Man City

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool and Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, during the Premier League match at Etihad Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool have a long-held interest in Rayan Ait-Nouri, but their attempts to land him could be derailed by Man City’s pursuit of another highly-rated left-back.

Empire of the Kop suggest that the Wolves man is the Reds preferred option for a new left-back signing, whilst Man United were also recently linked to the 23-year-old.

Liverpool want Rayan Ait-Nouri from Wolves

Liverpool were definitely “looking at” Ait-Nouri some months ago, and it seems clear that they will consider him as one of Arne Slot’s summer transfer targets.

However, any deal could be complicated by Man City’s pursuit of Milan’s Theo Hernandez.

According to TeamTalk, Pep Guardiola is interested in taking the player to the Etihad Stadium in order to bolster his defensive options.

Were that scenario to occur, Milan would then go right after Ait-Nouri say Gazzetta dello Sport (subscription required).

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

Though it isn’t clear what sort of transfer fee Wolves would ask for, though were they to be relegated to the Championship, any sort of premium would surely have to be reduced.

Three goals and five assists in 26 Premier League games this season (transfermarkt), and for a team struggling at the wrong end of the table, evidences why there is so much interest in Ait-Nouri.

Man City’s Theo Hernandez chase could complicate Rayan Ait-Nouri switch

A willingness to get forward and supplement the attack merely adds to his diligent way of operating in his primary role of defending.

If it comes down to being an auction for the player’s services, Liverpool are unlikely to involve themselves too. One thing that has become clear since Fenway Sports Group took over the club is that they won’t be held to ransom by selling clubs, and that has to be lauded.

If Ait-Nouri wants to come and Wolves will sell him at a reasonable price, then there’s a chance the deal happens. Otherwise, expect Liverpool to move on to other targets.