Man City edging ahead of Real Madrid in race for £41.5m man

Pep Guardiola, Manager of Manchester City, embraces Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, prior to the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off second leg match. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Real Madrid appear willing to re-sign left-back Theo Hernandez, however, according to reports, Man City are edging ahead in the race to land the 27-year-old.

Ruben Amorim wants the player at Man United to replace Luke Shaw, who doesn’t appear to be able to get any sort of playing consistency because of his injury problems.

Man City want Theo Hernandez

With arguably no possibility of European football next season for the Red Devils, it would certainly be a hard sell from the club to even get the player’s representatives around the negotiating table.

Alphonso Davies’ renewal with Bayern Munich has potentially pushed Hernandez closer to a switch to either Real or City.

Clearly Los Blancos are unhappy with their current options at left-back, and were known to be tracking Davies for some while.

Whether or not they go on to win La Liga or the Champions League, Hernandez already knows what it’s like to play for the club, having served them between 2017 and 2019.

A ‘clean break’ of sorts and the chance to give the Premier League a try may be of more appeal to the Frenchman, however.

Theo Hernandez didn’t want Como move

According to TeamTalk, the player was recently offered to Como for €50m/£41.5m, indicating that he has no future whatsoever with the Rossoneri.

The outlet’s sources also note that Milan could even be prepared to do business at €35m/£29m, and that’s a more than acceptable fee from Man City’s point of view.

Regardless of how well Milan do for the rest of the season, Hernandez is unlikely to be front and centre under Sergio Conceicao, so it’s only a matter of time before he’s pulling on the shirt of his new club.

The only question is who that will be.