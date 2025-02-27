Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, reacts during the Premier League match against Ipswich Town FC at Old Trafford on February 26, 2025 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It hasn’t been the best start to Ruben Amorim’s career at Man United, and if the club get cold feet over his appointment, it will land them with a huge financial burden.

Indeed, the Red Devils are statistically the Premier League’s worst in one particular area since the Portuguese took over.

Firing Ruben Amorim could cost Man United £20m

Trying to get his players to dance to his tune has become a continuous work in progress, but as was seen by Alejandro Garnacho’s petulance against Ipswich Town, it’s going to take patience and time for Amorim to get his squad to where he wants them to be.

Time may not be a commodity that the United board afford him, though Sir Jim Ratcliffe may think twice before sacking Amorim.

That’s because, according to The Sun, he has a watertight contract which would see the club having to pay him a £12m compensation fee, as well as around £8m for his staff.

After losing so much money on the ill-fated appointment of Dan Ashworth and the extension of Erik ten Hag’s contract, the club can ill afford to fritter away another £20m. Particularly as all it will do is start the managerial cycle all over again.

The board have to get to a point where they back their manager until it is impossible for them to continue to do so. Considering alternatives just a few months after appointing Amorim is not the right time.

Man United should keep faith in Ruben Amorim

At least two transfer windows and the opportunity to bring in his own players, to see how they perform, should be the bare minimum that United give Amorim to work his magic.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s time at the club, there has been sporadic success under various managers but nothing more, with the hierarchy seemingly bowing to fan pressure at the earliest possible opportunity.

They’d do well to recall how not pulling the trigger on Sir Alex at the start of his Old Trafford tenure eventually led to their most successful period ever.