“F**king bizarre” – Roy Keane absolutely loses it at Ian Wright in row over Man United star

Roy Keane ranting on The Overlap (YouTube)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at current Red Devils midfield star Bruno Fernandes after what he perceives to be a lack of leadership.

Keane is one of Man Utd’s all-time great captains, and would also likely be regarded by most football fans as up there with the best ever leaders in the game.

Now working as a pundit, Keane is known for being outspoken about the state of his former club United, who have fallen a long way since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.

See below for Keane’s latest rant as he hit out at Fernandes for being a bit of an imposter as captain of United, in what ended up being a bad-tempered row with fellow pundit Ian Wright…

"Talent's not enough to play for a big club!" ? Roy and Wrighty clash over Bruno Fernandes’ impact as Man Utd captain! ? Is this the most explosive moment in Stick to Football history? ? pic.twitter.com/vzSQNcRIWV — The Overlap (@WeAreTheOverlap) February 27, 2025

Keane clearly wants much more from Fernandes, despite Wright arguing that the club would be in a far worse position without the Portugal international.

Most United fans would probably agree that Fernandes has been a hugely important player for them since he joined, but it’s perhaps also easy to see why Keane isn’t that impressed.

Can Manchester United ever have a new Roy Keane?

Still, the modern game, and even modern society as a whole, is quite different from what Keane grew up with, so perhaps it’s unrealistic to expect MUFC to ever have a captain quite like that again.

Fernandes might not be ideal for that role, but perhaps that’s realistically what modern football captains will increasingly look like.

Martin Odegaard arguably does something similar at Arsenal – leading by example, rather than being particularly vocal and barking out orders like Keane would have.

Overall, it seems like Keane is being a tad harsh on a player who has largely carried United this season, but it’s a good debate that makes for entertaining viewing.