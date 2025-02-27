“F**king bizarre” – Roy Keane absolutely loses it at Ian Wright in row over Man United star

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Roy Keane ranting on The Overlap
Roy Keane ranting on The Overlap (YouTube)

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has hit out at current Red Devils midfield star Bruno Fernandes after what he perceives to be a lack of leadership.

Keane is one of Man Utd’s all-time great captains, and would also likely be regarded by most football fans as up there with the best ever leaders in the game.

Now working as a pundit, Keane is known for being outspoken about the state of his former club United, who have fallen a long way since Sir Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

See below for Keane’s latest rant as he hit out at Fernandes for being a bit of an imposter as captain of United, in what ended up being a bad-tempered row with fellow pundit Ian Wright…

Keane clearly wants much more from Fernandes, despite Wright arguing that the club would be in a far worse position without the Portugal international.

Most United fans would probably agree that Fernandes has been a hugely important player for them since he joined, but it’s perhaps also easy to see why Keane isn’t that impressed.

Can Manchester United ever have a new Roy Keane?

Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Bruno Fernandes
Roy Keane, Ian Wright and Bruno Fernandes (Photo by Gareth Copley, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Still, the modern game, and even modern society as a whole, is quite different from what Keane grew up with, so perhaps it’s unrealistic to expect MUFC to ever have a captain quite like that again.

Fernandes might not be ideal for that role, but perhaps that’s realistically what modern football captains will increasingly look like.

Martin Odegaard arguably does something similar at Arsenal – leading by example, rather than being particularly vocal and barking out orders like Keane would have.

More Stories / Latest News
Ian Subiabre and Enzo Maresca
Chelsea set to enter into talks over £20m wonderkid transfer
Eddie Howe of Newcastle United FC
“He couldn’t run!” – BBC pundit attacks Newcastle star following “awful” performance vs Liverpool
Harry Kane and Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Sir Jim Ratcliffe determined to do everything to sign global superstar for Manchester United

Overall, it seems like Keane is being a tad harsh on a player who has largely carried United this season, but it’s a good debate that makes for entertaining viewing.

More Stories Bruno Fernandes Ian Wright Roy Keane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *