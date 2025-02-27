England international a concrete option for Tottenham but Daniel Levy unlikely to pay release clause

Tottenham Hotspur supporters protest against the ownership of Daniel Levy and ENIC Group outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match against Manchester United FC on February 16, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur would appear to be in the box seat for the signature of an England international, though Daniel Levy isn’t likely to pay his full release clause.

Protests against the Lilywhites chairman have ramped up in recent weeks, though there’s no sign of him stepping down from his position anytime soon.

Daniel Levy could be a barrier to new Spurs signing

Former professional player turned pundit, Stan Collymore, has even gone as far as to suggest that nothing will change under Levy, and recent news would appear to support that line of thought.

According to Give Me Sport, Tottenham see Eberechi Eze as a concrete summer transfer option, but go on to say that the North Londoners will consider his release clause of £68m as prohibitive.

It’s understood that Spurs would only be prepared to go to somewhere near the £50m mark, which clearly evidences the club’s actual ambitions.

Ange Postecoglou is effectively having to work with one hand tied behind his back if he’s unable to land the targets that he wants, whilst being expected to bring sustainable and continued success.

Whilst spending for spending’s sake clearly isn’t the way forward either, there has to be a loosening of the purse strings from time to time.

Ange could walk if Daniel Levy doesn’t loosen Tottenham purse strings

It’s impossible for Postecoglou to work the miracles that Levy and the Tottenham board clearly desire if he’s not being given the proper tools to do the job.

From Eze’s point of view, it’s understood that he would be happy to stay in the capital and make the move to N17 should it become an option.

If Levy does insist on playing hard ball in any potential negotiations and therefore loses out on a player that wants to pull on the Spurs shirt next season, he will only have himself to blame if Postecoglou decides he’s fighting a losing battle.