A composite image of Graham Potter and Hansi Flick. Photo credit: Alex Caparros/Getty Images and Julian Finney/Getty Images

Graham Potter has already put a marker down at West Ham, and one of the players he wants in his squad from next season is Lille’s brilliant striker Jonathan David.

The Canadian has a hugely impressive 183 goals or assists in his 302 game career (transfermarkt) – including 12 goals and three assists in 21 Ligue Un games this season, and he will be available on a free transfer this summer.

West Ham want Jonathan David

Man United are showing an interest in the player, and given their own struggles in front of goal with the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee rarely finding the back of the net, that’s entirely understandable.

Newcastle are another Premier League outfit that have been credited with keeping tabs on the 25-year-old too.

Against that kind of competition, the Hammers are going to have a tough time convincing David that his future lies in East London.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

However, as Give Me Sport report, the Irons have set their sights on the striker and want to use Barcelona’s poor financial situation as leverage.

With a brilliant win over Arsenal at the weekend finally kick starting the Graham Potter era at the London Stadium, supporters are beginning to see what their new man can bring to the table.

Jonathan David signing would be a game changer for West Ham

A reticence that he perhaps wasn’t a big enough name has been replaced by fans heartily singing his name, and given a full transfer window within which to hopefully buy Jonathan David and others, there’s no ceiling as to what the Hammers can do under Potter.

One only needs to look at his time at Brighton and Hove Albion to understand that.

The East Londoners will have to pull out all of the stops to get any deal with the striker over the line, but that shouldn’t be the barrier to their ambition.