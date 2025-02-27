(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

West Ham are once again setting their sights on strengthening their attacking options, with renewed interest in Porto striker Samuel Omorodion Aghehowa ahead of the summer transfer window.

Currently sitting in 15th place in the Premier League, the Hammers are in desperate need of reinforcements in attack for next season, and the 20-year-old Spanish forward has emerged as a reported target.

West Ham to renew their interest in Samuel Omorodion Aghehowa

According to Claret and Hugh, West Ham had the chance to sign Aghehowa last summer for just £15 million but opted to pursue Aston Villa’s Jhon Duran instead. However, a move for Duran never materialised, while Aghehowa made a switch to Porto from Atletico Madrid for an even lower fee.

The Hammers ended up signing Niclas Fulkberg which seemed like a great signing at the time but the German has struggled to make his mark due to injuries. He missed a significant portion of the season from September to December due to an Achilles injury, then suffered another injury in January, with an expected return in April. (Transfermarkt)

Meanwhile, since his switch to Portugal, Aghehowa has thrived, rapidly increasing his market value through his impressive performances.

With 19 goals and three assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, his contributions have made him one of the hottest young strikers in Europe. His goal contributions this season has taken his overall career tally across all competitions to 46 goals. (Transfermarkt)

West Ham, however, are not alone in their pursuit. Claret and Hugh report that Arsenal and Aston Villa are also said to be interested in him.

Aghehowa’s goalscoring ability has made him a man in demand

Aghehowa began his career at Granada, where his prolific goal-scoring at the B-team level earned him a move to Atletico Madrid in 2023. He was immediately loaned to Alaves, where he finished as the club’s top scorer in La Liga with eight goals, catching the attention of top clubs across Europe.

With West Ham struggling for consistency in front of goal—Jarrod Bowen leading the club’s scoring charts with just seven league goals — the need for a reliable centre-forward is evident.

Aghehowa’s finishing ability, intelligent movement, and physical presence make him a perfect fit for West Ham’s attacking setup. As the summer transfer window approaches, the Hammers will need to act swiftly to secure his signature before their Premier League rivals pounce.