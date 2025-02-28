Ruben Amorim reveals what he’s told Alejandro Garnacho to do after storming off in Man Utd game

Alejandro Garnacho and Ruben Amorim (Photo by Alex Livesey, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim says Alejandro Garnacho will be buying a meal for his teammates after storming off in the Red Devils’ last game.

Man Utd beat Ipswich Town 3-2 at Old Trafford in midweek, but they were reduced to ten men towards the end of the first half when Patrick Dorgu was sent off.

This gave Amorim a tricky decision to make, and he ultimately made the call to sub Garnacho off and bring on Noussair Mazraoui.

This didn’t appear to go down too well with Garnacho, who went straight down the tunnel instead of taking his place on the bench to watch the rest of the game.

Amorim seems keen to move on from this, but he has admitted he looked into the incident and has called on his young players to be more careful about how they conduct themselves.

Ruben Amorim on Alejandro Garnacho storming off from Man United game

“He came to me. Was funny because the next day he came to me to my office. I did some investigation and he went to the dressing room, changed his clothes because he was wet, he watched the game not on the bench and at the end of the game he was there and went home. So there is not an issue there,” Amorim said in his press conference today, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

“He’s a young kid that will learn. The important thing was the next morning he was speaking with me. I think we need to see that small things like walking out onto the pitch – because (Joshua) Zirkzee did the same thing (after he was substituted early against Newcastle in December) and the context was different – but it was the same thing.

“We have to understand the situation, the context, the age of the players, of course they have to be better. They have to understand perception here is really important. But you can deal with that the next day and move on so let’s just move on.

“But I told him at Manchester United, everything is important and the perception in a big club is really important. So he is going to pay a dinner to all the team and that’s it.

“I think he understands. But, like I said, (the players) read everything, all the small things. And I know the players quite well, I played for quite a while, I understand they are frustrated.

“He was subbed, he was playing well and has to go off in that moment of the game. It’s hard to deal with everything but they have to deal with everything. I just try to help them be better footballers.”