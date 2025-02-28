“That is really clear” – Ruben Amorim addresses Manchester United star’s shocking mistakes

Ruben Amorim and Andre Onana (Photo by Alex Livesey, Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has discussed the form of goalkeeper Andre Onana after his awful errors in the 3-2 win over Ipswich Town in midweek.

Onana has generally been pretty unconvincing for much of his time at Old Trafford so far, becoming known for his costly individual errors and poor judgement.

It was never going to be easy for any player to come in after legendary goalkeeper David de Gea, but there’ll surely be plenty of fans keen for Onana to be replaced in the next transfer window.

There’s been some speculation to that effect, but in public Amorim has come out to defend his player, insisting that he’s just one of many in the team not performing at his best.

Ruben Amorim defends struggling Man United goalkeeper Andre Onana

Speaking at his press conference today, Amorim said: “For sure some difficult moments. He did some great saves that saved our team and sometimes he has some problems but that is normal. And if you look for our team you can find a lot of players with that issue.

“I think we are not performing so well as a team and sometimes players have a problem. People talk about the second goal from Ipswich, he is waiting for the touch of Delap. That is really clear. And then the ball continues to the goal. So that can happen.

“We just have to support Andre and forget about the past and prepare for the future.”

United also have Altay Bayindir as a decent backup option in goal, but he’s not had many opportunities despite his impressive showing in the FA Cup third round win on penalties away to Arsenal.

Onana is the more proven player, though, with the Cameroon international looking world class during his time at former clubs Inter Milan and Ajax.

For one reason or another, it hasn’t happened for Onana yet at United, and it will be interesting to see if he can recover, but it seems Amorim is determined to keep showing faith in him.

In fairness, the Portuguese tactician doesn’t have that much choice until the chance comes for the club to sign a replacement in the summer.