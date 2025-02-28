13 G/A this season: Arsenal eye Premier League star to replace struggling duo

Antoine Semenyo and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst, Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keen on Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo as they look to replace Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard this summer.

The Gunners look set to make some changes to their squad this summer, with a number of their current players facing uncertain futures.

According to the Daily Mirror, there is a chance that one of Martinelli or Trossard could be sold, with Arsenal in the market for a winger like Semenyo to come in as an upgrade.

The Ghana international has shone for Bournemouth this season, contributing a total of nine goals and four assists in all competitions so far this term.

Semenyo has been one of a number of impressive performers in this Cherries side, and it’s easy to imagine him succeeding at an even bigger club in the near future.

Antoine Semenyo transfer could give Arsenal something different out wide

Arsenal are linked with an interest in strikers like Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko in the Mirror’s report, but it seems wide-players are also on the Gunners’ agenda.

While there may be a more obvious need for an out-and-out centre-forward to score 25-30 goals a season, it’s also the case that Arsenal need more depth in the other attacking positions.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been overly reliant on Bukayo Saka, while the likes of Martinelli and Trossard have not been consistent enough.

Someone like Semenyo could be an important addition to help AFC become more of a well-rounded threat, while it could also give Arteta the option to rotate more and not risk burning Saka out again.

As good as Saka is, he’s played a huge amount of football for one so young, and he surely needs more rest from time to time or he could find he suffers more injury setbacks in the future.