Arsenal still hold long-term interest in £140k P/W striker whose absence vs Liverpool was stark

Mikel Arteta, manager of Arsenal looks during the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest on February 26, 2025. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

It’s true that when Alexander Isak is playing well so are Newcastle, and that was never better evidenced than in the recent game against Liverpool.

According to The Times (subscription required), the Magpies didn’t have any shots on goal during their match at Anfield, and that doesn’t bode well for the Carabao Cup final, should the Swedish hit-man be ruled out.

Arsenal still looking at Alexander Isak

Looking even further ahead, it’s been reported that Newcastle have already drawn up a list of replacements for the striker, indicating that they believe negotiations over a new contract won’t all be plain sailing.

Although it’s been said that there’s virtually no chance that Arsenal land Isak, The Times suggest that their long-term interest in the player remains.

After losing at home to West Ham and then only drawing at Nottingham Forest to virtually end their Premier League title hopes, Mikel Arteta and the Arsenal board will surely be rueing the fact that they didn’t land a striker in the January window.

“I got gay tendencies and kissed him on the mouth” – who said this about Zlatan Ibrahimovic and what happened next?!

That’s unless it was always planned to wait until the summer in order that they could afford the very best in the business, of which Isak is certainly one.

Alexander Isak unlikely to come cheap

Other strikers, such as Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres continue to be mentioned in dispatches, but in terms of Premier League experience at the highest level, Isak has to be the gold standard.

The only stumbling block to any deal could be the price that Newcastle set for their man.

The Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules might play some part in whether the Magpies themselves can afford to keep hold of Isak, and that’s something that Arsenal will have to bear in mind if the striker comes in at £100m+.