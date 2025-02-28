Major Arsenal sale needed to fund potential £55m transfer

Leandro Trossard warming up for Arsenal (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Arsenal may reportedly have to sanction a major sale or two this summer in order to fund a transfer deal for someone like Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners urgently need to make changes in attack for next season after a disappointing campaign in which they’ve been worryingly short in that department.

Injuries haven’t helped Arsenal’s cause, but even before the likes of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus were ruled out for the rest of the season, it was clear Mikel Arteta was lacking a prolific centre-forward.

“It’s MY fault Salah and De Bruyne left Chelsea…” – which Blues legend made this HUGE admission?

According to the Mirror, £55m Sesko is the most realistic target for Arsenal, but it could be that one of Gabriel Martinelli or Leandro Trossard will have to be sold to help fund the move.

Who else could be leaving Arsenal in this summer’s transfer window?

As well as Trossard and Martinelli, who have admirers in Saudi Arabia, according to the Mirror, there is also uncertainty about the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior.

Meanwhile, we’re looking likely to see both Jorginho and Thomas Partey leaving the Emirates Stadium as they’re both about to be out of contract.

Raheem Sterling is on loan at Arsenal from Chelsea and will almost certainly not be coming back to the north London club after a pretty dire spell this season.

Overall, it could be a very new-look Arsenal squad for Arteta next season, and fans will hope they can remain competitive.

The Mirror notes that Martin Zubimendi is expected to join from Real Sociedad, so if he and Sesko can both come in then that should help the team rebuild and challenge again.

Still, there’ll no doubt be concerns among fans that a huge opportunity has gone for this group of players, who have come closer than any Arsenal side for the last 20 years to winning the title, but still couldn’t quite get over the line.