Euro giants eager to clinch surprise signing from Manchester United

AC Milan and Manchester United flags (Photo by Marco Luzzani, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro is reportedly emerging as a top transfer target for AC Milan ahead of the summer.

The experienced Brazilian defensive midfield player has struggled to show his best form at Man Utd, and it’s not too surprising to see there’s now major speculation over his future.

Somewhat surprisingly, however, despite Casemiro looking like he’s surely too old to keep on playing in a major European league, he’s now said to be seen as a perfect fit for Milan, according to Fichajes.

“It’s MY fault Salah and De Bruyne left Chelsea…” – which Blues legend made this HUGE admission?

The Red Devils won’t care too much as long as they can get Casemiro off their books as soon as possible, but we’ll have to see just how concrete this interest really is.

It’s still some time until the summer and it may be that we’ll end up seeing the former Real Madrid man linked with clubs in the MLS or Saudi Pro League instead.

Casemiro transfer has proven a costly error by Manchester United

Casemiro was unquestionably a great of his generation, forming part of a world class midfield trio at Real Madrid at his peak.

Alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, Casemiro was a key player for Los Blancos for many years, winning the Champions League a remarkable five times in total.

The 33-year-old also picked up three La Liga titles at the Bernabeu, while he has continued to pick up silverware with the Carabao Cup and FA Cup at United.

Still, there’s also no doubt that Casemiro has looked off the pace for much of his time at Old Trafford and it’s surely time for the club to make a change.

It seems like quite a gamble for Milan to take on the player now, but perhaps they’ll find he can perform better due to the slower pace of the Italian game.