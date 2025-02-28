Chelsea keen on player that has everything Enzo Maresca wants

Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, gestures during the Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Chelsea FC at Villa Park on February 22, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

It’s a foregone conclusion that Chelsea will be one of the main players in this summer’s transfer market, and the Blues are looking at one player that has everything Enzo Maresca is looking for.

Chelsea are already set to enter talks for a £20m-rated wonder kid, but a lack of confidence over being able to keep hold of Cole Palmer has really put the cat amongst the pigeons.

Enzo Maresca wants a new goalkeeper

The transfer policy speaks of a club that pivots one way and then the other, with the sum total of any business being a lack of continuity, just as it was under Messrs. Potter and Pochettino et al.

If the Chelsea board genuinely want success for their club, there needs to be a stop put on such a churn of players in each and every window.

One area that they do need to look at and get right of course is with their goalkeepers.

Both Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen have hardly covered themselves in glory and continue to make simple errors.

Bart Verbruggen is Enzo Maresca’s choice for a new No.1

To that end, it’s virtually a foregone conclusion that they’ll be replaced by a new number one from next season, and that could be Brighton and Hove Albion stopper, Bart Verbruggen.

According to TBR Football, they are looking at the custodian, and note that he has everything in his locker that Enzo Maresca wants to see from his keeper.

Particularly the ability to play out from the back with confidence, something that neither Sanchez or Jorgensen appear adept at doing.

The 22-year-old Verbruggen is tipped to become one of the world’s best goalkeepers, and to that end, Chelsea will absolutely want to be in the conversation for his services.

He may not come cheap as a result, and as Brighton have shown with their previous transfer dealings with the Blues that’s likely to be the case, but that won’t bother the West London club’s owners if they feel that they’re getting the right man between the sticks.