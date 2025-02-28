“Concrete possibility” of Liverpool star leaving as transfer “already discussed”

Darwin Nunez celebrates during Liverpool's draw with Everton (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez reportedly has a strong chance of leaving the club in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Uruguay international has struggled for much of his time at Anfield, showing only occasional glimpses of what he can do, but mostly proving himself to be unreliable in front of goal and inconsistent with his output.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, Romano has now made it clear that there is a concrete possibility of Nunez leaving Liverpool at the end of this season, with his exit already discussed.

See below for this latest update on Nunez’s future after he also previously looked close to leaving LFC for a move to Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr…

??? Darwin Nunez’s full focus until July remains on Liverpool after Al Nassr deal collapsed in January… but then he has strong chances to leave the club. Nunez’s exit in the summer is a concrete possibility, already discussed in the recent months. pic.twitter.com/01cwZljKgM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2025

Nunez doesn’t really look good enough for Liverpool, but one imagines he could still have plenty of suitors elsewhere after initially looking like such an exciting prospect at former club Benfica.

Can Darwin Nunez revive his career after Liverpool struggles?

Nunez might have just been the wrong player at the wrong time for Liverpool, but there’s no reason he can’t go on to enjoy success elsewhere.

The 25-year-old is understood to be on Atletico Madrid’s radar ahead of the summer, so that could be another exciting opportunity for him at the highest level in Europe.

If not, he will surely remain the kind of profile of player that Saudi clubs would love to sign.

Al Nassr, however, might not be in for another striker after already bringing in Jhon Duran from Aston Villa in the winter.

It will be interesting to see what kind of money Liverpool can make from selling Nunez and how they go on to reinvest that cash.

One imagines a lot of that will depend on what happens with Mohamed Salah, whose contract is due to expire in just a few months’ time.