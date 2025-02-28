Ferran Torres with his Barcelona teammates (Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly among the clubs interested in the transfer of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

The Spain international, formerly of Manchester City, is not currently playing regularly for Barca and it makes sense that his future is in some doubt.

Torres’ situation seems to have put a lot of clubs on alert, with Arsenal, Spurs, Napoli and AC Milan named as suitors in a report by Fichajes.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta knows Torres well, having considered signing him before, according to Fichajes.

And although Arteta and Torres weren’t at Man City at the same time, it is perhaps implied that the Spanish tactician had some knowledge of him when City first looked at him before signing him from Valencia.

Could we see Ferran Torres seal a transfer back to the Premier League?

Torres isn’t exactly the most exciting talent in world football, but he’s clearly a decent player who could surely add depth to clubs like Arsenal and Tottenham.

The 24-year-old can play a variety of roles, so could be useful for Arsenal as cover for their strikers like Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, as well as giving them an alternative to the likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli.

Torres could also be a good option for Tottenham to consider, with Ange Postecoglou’s side going through a really difficult season.

Spurs clearly need a long-term replacement for Son Heung-min, while there’s arguably also room for upgrades on inconsistent performers like James Maddison and Brennan Johnson.

Fichajes report that Torres could leave Barcelona for €40m, and that looks like a pretty tempting price if clubs find they can’t spend too much money on bigger names this summer.