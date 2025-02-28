Adriana Lima draws Club Leon during the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Draw at Telemundo Studios on December 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

You could always rely on FIFA to make a mess of things as far as football is concerned, and one recent decision could impact the entire Premier League.

The Club World Cup has already caused controversy for a number of reasons.

It appeared that FIFA had bent the rules to ensure Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami would be part of the expanded competition. That’s despite the club not winning the MLS Cup.

Premier League clubs up in arms with FIFA decision

You could forgive MLS Cup winners, LA Galaxy, for being up in arms about such a move from the governing body.

Man City ace, Kevin De Bruyne, was just one of many players to slam the organisation of the tournament, as it only gives players three weeks to recover before the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

“The real problem will emerge after the Club World Cup,” he was quoted as saying by Reuters.

“We know there will be only three weeks between the Club World Cup final and the first Premier League match. So, we have three weeks to rest and prepare for another 80 matches.

“Maybe this year things will be okay, but next year could be problematic. The Professional Footballers’ Association in England and other player associations have tried to find solutions.

“The issue is that UEFA and FIFA keep adding extra matches, and we can raise concerns, but no solutions have been found. It seems that money speaks louder than the players’ voices.”

Two transfer windows for Premier League clubs

Now, according to The Guardian (subscription required), there’s likely to be two transfer windows for Premier League teams this summer.

That’s because FIFA have opened up a short transfer window before the Club World Cup for participating teams and, as a result, other Premier League clubs want the domestic window to open at the same time so they are not at a disadvantage.

This will also bring other issues because there is a time limit on how long any one transfer window can be open for.

Theoretically, if the Premier League clubs are granted the same courtesy as those teams from the English top-flight that are participating in the Club World Cup, the second part of this summer’s window would have to close earlier than usual, which means the Saudi Pro League and others could have rich pickings thereafter.