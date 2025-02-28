Man Utd ready to hijack Newcastle deal with 5-year contract offer as Red Devils duo could leave

Man Utd goalkeepers Altay Bayindir and Andre Onana (Photo by Alex Pantling, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are ready to step up their transfer interest in Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford as both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir could leave this summer.

The Red Devils look like they need to make a change in goal after Onana’s poor form this season, particularly with two errors in the team’s last game against Ipswich Town.

CaughtOffside understands Trafford is emerging as one of Man Utd’s top targets, while Newcastle are also long-term admirers of the 22-year-old.

United’s interest could pose a serious threat to the Magpies, though, with sources telling CaughtOffside that they’d be ready to offer the player a five-year contract.

It seems a new ‘keeper is growing as a priority inside Old Trafford as Ruben Amorim looks for an upgrade on Onana, while backup shot-stopper Bayindir also seems likely to move on.

Is James Trafford good enough for a big move like Manchester United?

While Trafford is certainly a fine talent with a big future, it’s hard to know for sure if he’s ready to go from playing in the Championship to becoming number one for such a big club.

It’s been a difficult season for United, and indeed a rough few years in general, but the expectations there are still really high, so there’d be a lot of pressure on Trafford.

It may be that Newcastle would be the slightly better stepping stone move for the Englishman at this stage of his career.

Eddie Howe is also building a competitive side that might actually end up being more likely to challenge for silverware and play in the Champions League in the next few years.

MUFC are the bigger name in terms of their history and reputation around the world, but many great players have gone backwards there in recent times, so Trafford might do well to consider Newcastle or any other options that emerge.