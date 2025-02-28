Talks held: Arsenal have “concrete” interest in exciting potential free transfer

Harry Kane, Kingsley Coman and Joshua Kimmich celebrate for Bayern (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly held some talks over the potential free transfer of Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich.

The experienced Germany international is close to becoming a free agent this summer, with talks over a new deal with Bayern seemingly breaking down.

According to a fresh update from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Kimmich is stalling over a new contract at the Allianz Arena amid interest from Premier League clubs.

It seems Arsenal are one of his main admirers, with some talks having already taken place as the Gunners look for a long-term replacement for the ageing Jorginho, who is another big name who’ll be out of contract this summer…

?? EXCL | For several days, Arsenal FC have been one of the clubs with a concrete interest in Joshua #Kimmich and have held talks ?? Gunners would like to sign him on a free transfer as a possible replacement for Jorginho. Kimmich now has received two written offers from… pic.twitter.com/wy8s4lZoSi — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) February 28, 2025

Kimmich is a superb player on his day, and although he’s not the youngest, it’s easy to imagine him having a positive impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal will surely need more cover in midfield next season as both Jorginho and Thomas Partey are about to be out of contract, so if they can land a talent like Kimmich on a free then that’s surely a no-brainer.

Joshua Kimmich transfer: Can Arsenal win the race for the Bayern contract rebel’s signature?

Still, one imagines there will still be plenty of interest from elsewhere, while Bayern are also surely not going to give up on trying to keep an important player like this.

Kimmich has been a tremendous servant to the Bavarian giants for a long time now, and it would be hard to replace someone like that without spending a vast amount of money.

Arsenal will no doubt hope they can convince Kimmich to join, however, as it would potentially save them a big investment in midfield when they already have so many other issues to sort out, most notably their attack.