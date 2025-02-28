Liverpool officially confirm player has put pen to paper on a new contract

(Photo by Alex Livesey, Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool have announced a new contract for one of their academy talents, but uncertainty remains over the futures of some of the club’s biggest stars.

The Reds officially confirmed on their website that highly rated goalkeeper Bailey Hall has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old shot-stopper, who joined the Reds from Sunderland four years ago, has become a key figure in the club’s U18 setup, making 15 appearances in the U18 Premier League this season. His new deal reflects Liverpool’s ongoing investment in youth development, ensuring a steady pipeline of talent for years to come.

While Hall’s extension is a positive step, it is not the contract news Liverpool fans have been waiting for.

Liverpool yet to resolve contract situation of star trio

Liverpool face pressing concerns regarding the futures of three of the club’s most important players —Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold—who are all in the final year of their contracts.

Salah has been the driving force behind Liverpool’s success, consistently delivering world-class performances. The Egyptian forward has amassed 30 goals and 22 assists in 39 appearances across all competitions this season, underlining his importance to the team. And while the player has repeatedly indicated that he would like to remain at Anfield, the contract extension talks with the club have yet to reach a resolution, sparking growing uncertainty over his long-term future at Anfield.

Van Dijk, the club’s captain and arguably the best defender in the league, is in a similarly uncertain situation. He has also subtly indicated his desire to stay at the club, throwing the ball in the club’s court to come to an agreement on a new deal with him.

Meanwhile, Alexander-Arnold, one of the best full-backs in the world and a product of the club’s academy, has drawn interest from European giants like Real Madrid. With no agreement reached on a new deal, concerns are mounting that the England international could consider a move elsewhere.

Reputable journalist David Ornstein shared an update earlier on the trio, claiming that while there is positivity within the club about keeping hold of Van Dijk and Salah, the situation surrounding Trent is less certain, with the right-back likely to leave his boyhood club to join the European giants.

Resolving the contracts of these three players should be on top of the club’s priority. All three, in particular Salah and Van Dijk have shown this season that despite their age, they are at the top of the game. The consistency the duo have displayed this season has been incredible, with Mo Salah recording numbers worthy of a Ballon d’Or.