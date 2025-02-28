Liverpool get unexpected bonus as world class exponent’s contract extension revoked

Arne Slot, Manger of Liverpool, looks on prior to the Premier League match against Manchester City. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be in with a chance of signing a world class talent for free this summer, after Bayern Munich rescinded their contract offer for Joshua Kimmich.

It was reported a month ago that Liverpool had already made their move to sign the brilliant German international, though at that stage it was believed that Kimmich was still in discussions with Bayern to extend his current deal.

Liverpool set to take advantage of Joshua Kimmich contract woes

Talks were expected to take place recently but the Reds face competition from Man City to land the player.

Reliable German daily BILD reported that the Bavarian giants have grown tired of Kimmich’s delaying in terms of making a decision and can’t understand why the player wouldn’t just sign up to a deal that has improved terms.

What that means in practice is that, as of this moment, unless there’s any further movement from Bayern, Kimmich can really start to progress talks with other clubs.

Barcelona, Man City and Real Madrid all want Joshua Kimmich

TeamTalk note that Barcelona and Real Madrid will also come into the picture, and all interested parties would be aware that Kimmich’s new terms with Bayern are at around the £320k per week mark.

Whilst that’s at the upper end of weekly salary for Liverpool – their current highest earner, Mo Salah, is on £350k per week (Capology) – with Virgil van Dijk (£220k) and others are well below that, given that there’s no transfer fee involved means Kimmich does become a genuine option for the Reds.

At 30 years of age there’s plenty of gas left in Kimmich’s tank, and if Liverpool, as expected, win the Premier League title this season, and potentially another Champions League, that makes them an enticing proposition for any player.