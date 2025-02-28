Arsenal legend snubs Gunners as he rates Liverpool’s Champions League hopes

Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, and Thierry Henry (Photo by Carl Recine, Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has named Liverpool as one of the main contenders to win the Champions League this season.

Tellingly, but perhaps not too surprisingly, the Gunners great did not name Mikel Arteta’s injury-hit side as one of the names in the frame for the trophy.

Liverpool have been on fire under Arne Slot since he took over from Jurgen Klopp in the summer, with the Reds now the clear favourites to win the Premier League title this term.

Arsenal’s recent injury crisis has hit them hard and recent results surely mean they’re now out of the running, while it looks like Henry doesn’t fancy them to pull off any surprises in Europe either.

It’s fair to say the Frenchman has been impressed by Liverpool’s consistency, naming them alongside the usual suspects such as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as the favourites to win the Champions League this season.

Thierry Henry makes big claim about Liverpool’s Champions League credentials

“It’s open. Apart from Liverpool who you can say have been consistent in the league and Champions League,” Henry told Goal.

“Still you don’t know! There are teams who are up-and down. Barca, very successful in the Champions League but up-and-down in the league. (Real) Madrid didn’t start well, they went into the play-off against City.

“But you know, Inter, Bayern, Liverpool, we’re gonna name the usual suspects.”

Henry won the Champions League during his time with Barcelona, while he also captained Arsenal to their only ever final, a defeat to Barca in Paris in 2006.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be looking to lift the famous European Cup for the seventh time in their history, having most recently triumphed under Klopp in that 2-0 win over Tottenham in Madrid in 2019.