Liverpool eyeing Premier League duo for key position, including £50m Chelsea transfer target

Arne Slot and Levi Colwill (Photo by Alex Pantling, Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up new centre-backs for the summer transfer window, and have three main names on their list.

If the Reds do end up signing a new defender, it could be that it also has major repercussions for Chelsea.

That’s because Blues star Levi Colwill is one name that Liverpool are not ruling out moving for, as they’ve had an interest in him in the past, according to Rousing the Kop.

The Merseyside giants might also be in the race for Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, according to the report, while he’s also been linked with Chelsea in the past, as per Fabrizio Romano’s previous exclusive report for us.

The third name on their list of targets is Sporting Lisbon’s Goncalo Inacio, according to RTK.

Liverpool already have a superb central defensive pairing in the form of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, but there could perhaps be room for a young talent to come in in that position.

Van Dijk, for one thing, is edging worryingly close to becoming a free agent, so it may be that LFC will need to bring in a long-term replacement for him soon.

Even if the experienced Dutchman stays at Anfield, it could be smart to have someone like Colwill or Huijsen ready to come into the team at least from time to time, before becoming a starter later.

Colwill hasn’t been that convincing for Chelsea this season, but he’s long been considered a hugely promising young talent.

One imagines Colwill could improve at a club like Liverpool, who are more stable and generally better set up than Chelsea are right now.

Huijsen (who has a £50m release clause, according to TEAMtalk) could be another fine option for Arne Slot’s side, and it might be more realistic to go for him than to try signing a homegrown player like Colwill from a major rival.