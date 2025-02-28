€70m price set: Liverpool ready to take major transfer gamble amid interest from Euro giants

Luis Diaz warming up for Liverpool (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly open to offers for Luis Diaz this summer, with Atletico Madrid showing an interest in the Reds ace as he can leave for around €70m.

The Colombia international has been in fine form for Liverpool this season, helping Arne Slot to a memorable debut campaign as manager.

The Reds are currently the clear favourites to win the Premier League title, sitting 13 points clear at the top of the table, while they’ll surely also be among the main contenders to win the Champions League.

Diaz has more than played his part, but it seems there’s now some uncertainty about his future, with LFC open to letting the 28-year-old leave for around €70m, according to Fichajes.

Luis Diaz transfer saga looks a worry for Liverpool

Even if Diaz isn’t the most important player in Liverpool’s attack, with that mantle surely going to Mohamed Salah, it seems risky to be thinking about letting him go.

The Merseyside giants also have the likes of Cody Gakpo up front, while there’s also Diogo Jota, but he’s had injury problems, while Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez have been flops.

Salah, meanwhile, is approaching the end of his contract, so Liverpool might want to avoid considering any other departures in that area of their squad until the Egypt international’s new deal is sorted out.

Diaz is a fine player who could surely be a good fit for Atletico, but one imagines there could also be other clubs interested in the former Porto man if he is indeed made available.

Another recent report from Fichajes also linked Diaz with Barcelona, so it will undoubtedly be interesting to keep an eye on what could turn into one of the major sagas of the summer.