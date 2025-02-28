Marcus Rashford is already causing problems for Aston Villa

Youri Tielemans of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford against Liverpool on February 19, 2025 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Since moving to Aston Villa in the January transfer window Marcus Rashford has settled in well, though he is causing problems for his new club.

The 27-year-old has showed glimpses of the form that made him a crowd favourite at Man United, and if he can start adding goals too, Ruben Amorim could well end up with egg on his face.

Marcus Rashford causing problems for Villa

Whilst it was clear for all to see that there was something not quite right with the player, his lack of effort undoubtedly behind Amorim’s decision to drop him from match day squads, it’s also ostensibly true that Rashford was never really given a chance to impress.

Minds were made up pretty quickly that he was surplus to requirements, and once the January window opened, it was only a matter of time before he left.

Barcelona sporting director Deco admitted the club had looked at Rashford, even if a deal wasn’t forthcoming.

As recently as a week ago, sources close to the player were briefing the media that Rashford still hopes to engineer a move to the Catalan giants.

It’s his brilliant form that is causing the problems for Villa, as well-connected scout, Mick Brown, told Football Insider that Barca are still interested.

“I hear Barcelona and Bayern Munich are looking at him,” he said. “If he keeps performing to his best level, it’s a three-way win-win-win situation.

“Villa win because they get a very good player for six months, Marcus wins because he has the opportunity to show off his talent and potential earn a big move.

Barcelona still looking at Marcus Rashford

“And at the end of the day, Man United win because they’re more likely to get their highest-paid player off the books rather than having an unhappy player at the club.

“If these top clubs are interested and they come in, his value will shoot up. United will look to drive his price tag up and make as much money as they can from him.

“Having these top teams interested will do them no harm at all. So then everybody’s a winner – but only if he keeps performing as well as he can.

“He’s certainly got enough in his locker, it’s just a question of if you can get it out of him, and I think he’s got to help himself by working hard to be the best he can be.

“So the likes of Bayern and Barcelona will be looking at him to see if he’s going to be at that level. It all depends what he can do while he’s at Villa, that’s the expectation.”