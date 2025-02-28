Marcus Rashford applauds the Aston Villa fans (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has reportedly revealed to close friends that he’s keen to join Aston Villa permanently this summer.

The England international recently made the surprise move from Man Utd to Villa on loan until the end of the season, but it seems he’s keen to extend his stay at Villa Park.

Rashford has settled in quickly at his new club and is eager to continue to try to revive his career under manager Unai Emery, according to a report from the Sun.

This perhaps won’t come as too big a surprise after Rashford’s difficult end to his time at Old Trafford, where he’d started to become frozen out by new manager Ruben Amorim.

Some United fans will be disappointed, however, that this homegrown and long-serving player now seems increasingly likely to continue his career elsewhere.

Marcus Rashford would be an exciting signing for Aston Villa

Still, it’s great news for Villa fans, with Emery continuing to take the club in an exciting direction and pulling off some other fine recent signings.

Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen were two other big names to join AVFC in January, and the Midlands outfit could do well to keep Rashford if possible.

The 27-year-old has made a strong start at Villa and he’s surely someone who can still do even better once he really gets his confidence back.

It looked like Rashford needed a new challenge after things seemed to go a bit stale for him at United, so this really seems like an ideal scenario for everyone involved.

MUFC could do with revamping their squad to help Amorim improve results and performances, so this sale could help fund other signings who’d be a better fit for the Portuguese tactician.