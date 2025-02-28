Photo courtesy: The Obi One Podcast

Jamie Carragher has found himself under fire following his recent comments about the Africa Cup of Nations, which many perceive as dismissive and disrespectful.

The former Liverpool defender suggested that AFCON does not carry the same weight as other major international tournaments, implying that Mohamed Salah’s participation with Egypt in the competition diminishes his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or compared to players featuring in the European Championship or World Cup.

Both Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge were quick to challenge Carragher’s claim, insisting that AFCON holds the same importance as the Euros and World Cup. However, his remarks have sparked widespread criticism from football figures and fans alike.

Among the latest to slam Carragher’s comments is former Nigerian international Mikel John Obi, who strongly criticised the pundit’s stance.

Mikel John Obi brutally slams Jamie Carragher for his comments on AFCON

Speaking on The Obi One Podcast, the ex-Chelsea midfielder did not hold back, calling out Carragher for belittling a tournament that holds great importance in African football.

Mikel pointed out that Carragher has never won a Premier League title or a major international competition with England, making his dismissal of AFCON particularly unfounded.

He further emphasised the challenges of winning an international tournament, stressing that Carragher’s comments reflected a lack of appreciation for the effort required to achieve such success.

In a brutal X-rated rant, he said:

“The Africa Cup of Nations is as big [as the Euros], I’ve played in it and won it. It’s not in his f—–g place to discredit the AFCON. He sits there week in, week out teaching and coaching people on how to win the Premier League and he never won it!”

“He can f— off! He’s never won the league. He analyses teams and tells them how to win it but you’ve never won it. You don’t know what it takes to win the f——g Premier League”

The backlash extended beyond Mikel, with Rio Ferdinand also criticised Carragher’s remarks, labelling them “ignorant” and reaffirming AFCON’s status as a prestigious tournament.

Following the uproar, Carragher clarified his comments, stating that he did not intend to undermine AFCON but was merely pointing out the bias in Ballon d’Or voting, which he believes favours players competing in European tournaments.

The underrated significance of AFCON

Despite being one of the most fiercely contested international tournaments, AFCON often receives less media coverage compared to other international tournaments. However, the level of competition is intense, with nations like Algeria, Senegal, Egypt and Ivory Coast boasting top-class squads.

The tournament also serves as a launchpad for African stars to showcase their talent on a global stage, securing moves to top European clubs.

Carragher’s comments may have been poorly phrased rather than intentionally dismissive, but they have sparked an important conversation about the way African football is perceived on the global stage. AFCON is more than just a tournament; it is a celebration of African footballing excellence, rich in history and significance.

As football becomes increasingly global, it is crucial to give AFCON the respect it deserves. Just as the Euros, the Copa America and the World Cup shape footballing legacies, so does AFCON.