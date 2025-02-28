Napoli could help to rescue underperforming ace from Man United hell

Napoli coach Antonio Conte looks on before the Serie A match against Como at Stadio G. Sinigaglia on February 23, 2025 in Como, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Man United players are clearly not playing with any confidence whatsoever at present, but Rasmus Hojlund’s Old Trafford hell could soon be over thanks to Napoli.

Premier League rivals, West Ham United, were recently linked with the centre-forward, and with Leeds United expected to go back up to the English top-flight, there was even a rumour that Hojlund was a person of interest to the all whites.

Napoli could help end Rasmus Hojlund’s Man United hell

Just two Premier League goals this season and seven in 34 games in all competitions (transfermarkt) is nowhere near good enough for a club such as Man United.

Even if the Red Devils have fallen well below their usual standards on and off the pitch, they still remain one of the most storied clubs in football history.

It’s clear that 22-year-old isn’t the right fit for Ruben Amorim, and the quicker that Hojlund can find a new club, the better for all concerned.

Rasmus Hojlund could be the makeweight in Osimhen deal

Help may be at hand in that regard, as, according to Calciomercato, United want to offer the player plus cash to Napoli in order to land Victor Osimhen.

The outlet notes that the Red Devils will hand over €40m plus Hojlund in the hope that this is of interest to the Partnopei.

It’s believed that United would be Osimhen’s preferred destination (TeamTalk), so it’s a deal that could make sense for all parties.

However, there are two issues that could complicate matters.

One will be whether Napoli president, Aurelio de Laurentiis, feels he is getting value for money in the deal, given that he is notoriously difficult to negotiate with, and secondly whether Antonio Conte sees any value in having another big target man up front.

Ex-Man United ace, Romelu Lukaku, has been doing a fine job this season (nine goals and eight assists in 26 games in all competitions per transfermarkt), so unless Conte wants to move him on, there seems little point in bringing Hojlund on board.