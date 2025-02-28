Paul Mitchell already has three deals agreed for summer

Newcastle United breaking news (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United chief Paul Mitchell reportedly has three deals already in place for the club in the summer transfer window.

According to Shields Gazette, the Magpies look set to win the race for in-demand Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, while two other deals are also expected to go through.

Mitchell has a fine reputation in the transfer market dating back to previous spells with the likes of Monaco and Southampton, and it seems he’s set to work his magic again with Newcastle.

According to the report, NUFC have deals in place for two highly-rated youngsters in the form of Antonio Cordero and Vakhtang Salia.

It is not yet 100% a given that these players will join, but it currently seems that Newcastle are the favourites.

Newcastle set to win the race for James Trafford transfer

Trafford is the biggest name on this list and it looks like good business by Newcastle to get in ahead of Manchester United in the race for the talented young ‘keeper.

Man Utd have also looked at Trafford amid doubts over both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir, but it looks like the 22-year-old will head to St James’ Park instead.

Newcastle are an exciting project under Eddie Howe, and it makes sense for Trafford to go there for now, where he’s seemingly been guaranteed the number one place next season ahead of Nick Pope.