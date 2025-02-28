Nico Paz and Ange Postecoglou (Photo by Chris Ricco, Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Como attacking midfielder Nico Paz after his breakthrough season in Serie A.

The talented 20-year-old has really caught the eye since leaving Real Madrid to join Como, who have made impressive progress under manager Cesc Fabregas.

It remains to be seen if Paz could now be on the move again just one year later, but a report from TBR Football states that Spurs scouts have been impressed by the Argentina international.

Their report also mentions previous interest from Arsenal and Chelsea, but it could be that Tottenham’s pursuit of the player now looks the strongest as we edge closer to the summer window.

Nico Paz transfer would be an exciting addition for Tottenham

Spurs have had a disappointing season, with Ange Postecoglou’s side still slumped all the way down in 13th place in the Premier League table.

So, one imagines the north Londoners will be making major moves when the transfer window opens again in the summer, and Paz looks like he’d be a terrific addition to the squad.

However, one issue might be that Postecoglou is already working with a pretty young squad, so some more experienced players might not go amiss.

Paz is clearly a big talent, but he’d perhaps struggle without some older players around him to help pass on their guidance as he adjusts to life in the Premier League.

Paz would likely get playing time at THFC, which would be important for his development, but he could still do well to consider alternatives.

Chelsea are also building around youth, so could surely find a key role for Paz in their team, while Arsenal are also a little short in the attacking midfield department right now.